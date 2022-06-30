Author Exposes The Anti-Abortion Argument With A Single, Simple Question

Articles

One of the biggest arguments that the so-called ‘pro-lifers’ have is that life begins at conception. They recognize fetuses as human beings, but science has shown that embryos and fetuses are not the same as a baby.

In reality, conservatives are using the whole anti-abortion stance as a way to control the body autonomy of women, and author of The Ark Trilogy, Patrick S. Tomlinson, decided to share a hypothetical situation that exposes the whole fallacy of the anti-abortion movement.

He posted a series of tweets that highlight why a fetus or embryo will never be a baby, and his thread went viral.

We invite you to check it out for yourself below.

Although there were arguments both ways, most anti-abortionists refused to answer the question, but they continued with their notion.

Most people, however, completely supported his message – which was brought back to light now, in 2022, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

