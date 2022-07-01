Australian Asks Why Americans Adhere to a 300-Year-Old Document So Strictly

Articles

On June 23, 2022, the Supreme Court struck down a New York concealed handgun law and overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

In the aftermath, millions of people have expressed their concerns about the US closely adhering to the constitution in this day and age – and one such person that raised this point was Lili Currie – a comedian from Australia.

In a now-viral video that’s been viewed almost 5 million times, she asked Americans to explain how they believe that living by a document that was written nearly 300 years ago is in their (and their country’s) best interest.

“I’m just still learning a lot about the United States because I’m ‘really stupid’ and not from the country, but something that I’ve noticed…is that every decision ever made in this country legally—specifically about human rights and whatnot—is made on the basis of this document from the 1700s. That’s amazing, I love tradition, I think that’s so cool. Um, but it’s just… the document was written when women and people of color weren’t considered human beings and such.” – she said in her video.

“I was just wondering: Do you think that that’s still helpful for now? Making every decision about our lives collectively now?” – she concluded.

The video racked up more than 15,000 comments, and even though some people defended the constitution, many others admitted that they also had similar concerns.

In fact, even Thomas Jefferson had recommended that the constitution be revisited and rewritten (if necessary) every 20 years.

So, there’s that.

Source: Upworthy

