The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

The Pride I’ll never forget: ‘There were only thousands of us there. But we felt like millions’

Category: Sex Hits: 6

Damian Barr recalls how Scotland’s first Pride changed him and the country, Ella Braidwood on laying to rest her difficult childhood in Carlisle and Yas Necati on finding peace performing their first drag act

I lost my Pride virginity the same day Scotland did: Saturday 17 June 1995. The sun shone proudly as we marched loudly through Edinburgh, a city that generally limits shows of emotion to a vigorous twitch of a net curtain. I was 18, weeks from 19, and didn’t know where to look first.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jun/30/the-pride-ill-never-forget-there-were-only-thousands-of-us-there-but-we-felt-like-millions

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version