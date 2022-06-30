The Pride I’ll never forget: ‘There were only thousands of us there. But we felt like millions’

Articles

Damian Barr recalls how Scotland’s first Pride changed him and the country, Ella Braidwood on laying to rest her difficult childhood in Carlisle and Yas Necati on finding peace performing their first drag act

I lost my Pride virginity the same day Scotland did: Saturday 17 June 1995. The sun shone proudly as we marched loudly through Edinburgh, a city that generally limits shows of emotion to a vigorous twitch of a net curtain. I was 18, weeks from 19, and didn’t know where to look first.

