Published on Thursday, 30 June 2022

Tech giant imposes restrictions on goods such as books and rainbow-coloured flags after threats of penalties

Amazon has bowed to pressure from the United Arab Emirates and restricted search results for LGBT-related products such as books and rainbow-coloured flags on its website in the country.

The company decided to restrict the searches after being threatened with penalties by the UAE government, according to the New York Times which first reported the story.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/jun/30/amazon-bows-to-uae-pressure-to-restrict-lgbt-search-results