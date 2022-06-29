Olympic Gold Medalist Allyson Felix Offers Free Child Care to Athletes at Track Events

Articles

With her 11 Olympic medals, Allyson Felix is the most decorated female track and field athlete in history.

Despite her astonishing career, she has been a strong advocate for women’s rights and professional athletes with children ever since she gave birth to her daughter Camryn in 2018.

This week, however, she went even further by announcing an initiative to provide free child care to all athletes, coaches, and staff at the US Track and Field championships.

Reportedly, the initiative was started by Felix iin collaboration with her sponsor Athleta and &Mother, which is a non-profit co-founded by herself and her Team USA teammate and two-time world champiion Alysia Montaño.

Felix says that the cost of child care is ‘one of the main obstacles’ that athletes who are moms face, which was her biggest motivation to start the initiative.

“Sports and athletics ultimately act as a microcosm for motherhood and careers within our larger society, as women are too often told they cannot be fierce competitors in their careers while still being a caregiver to their children. No woman should ever have to choose between her career and her family, and our goal is to make accessible child care a standard provision for working moms.” – she further added.

The US National Championships take place this week in Eugene, Oregon, and it wll be Felix’s final US outdoor national championships. The 36-year-old announced the news back in April, when she said that she has given everything she has to running, but for the frist time, she’s not sure iif she has anything left to give.

“I want to say goodbye and thank you to the sport and people who have helped shape me the only way I know how—with one last run. This season I’m running for women. I’m running for a better future for my daughter. I’m running for you.” – she concluded.

