Husband Writes a Beautiful ‘Why I Love My Wife’ List To Wife Suffering From Depression

Imgur user ‘mollywho’ recently shared that she felt like her life was falling apart. Despite battling clinical depression, she had her hands full with everything else in life. She had been juggling a lot – trying to do well at work, just got married, couldn’t afford a wedding, family is sparse, falling out with friends, etc.

And among all of this, she was upset about how she treated her new husband.

“I’ve not been the easiest person to deal with. In fact, sometimes I’ve lost all hope and even taken my anger out on my husband.” – she wrote.

However, when she returned from a business trip in San Francisco, and she was completely exhausted, both mentally and physically, she collapsed on her bed and cried. Then, she noticed something on the bedroom mirror. It was a list of reasons written by her husband, listing all the reasons why he loves her. The list goes:

Reasons I love my wife

1. She is my best friend

2. She never quits on herself or me

3. She gives me time to work on my crazy projects

4. She makes me laugh, every day

5. She is gorgeous

6. She accepts the crazy person i am

7. She’s the kindest person i know

8. She’s got a beautiful singing voice

9. She’s gone to a strip club with me

10. She has experienced severe tragedy yet is the most optimistic person about humanity i know

11. She has been fully supportive about my career choices and followed me each time

12. Without realizing it, she makes me want to do more for her than i have ever wanted to do for anyone

13. She’s done an amazing job at advancing her career path

14. Small animals make her cry

15. She snorts when she laughs

The woman shared the amazing show of support from her husband, and it was exactly what she needed at the time.

She concluded with some wise words about mental illness and some advice for those who struggle with it:

“I’m not saying mental illness is cured by nice words on a mirror. In fact, it takes professional care, love, empathy, sometimes even medication just to cope. Many people struggle with it mental illness – more than we probably even realize. And instead of showing them hate or anger when they act out. Show them kindness and remind them things can and WILL get better. Everyone needs a little help sometimes. If that person can’t be you – see if you have any resources for therapy.”

