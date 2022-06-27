Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 27 June 2022

A new documentary tells the story of the Lotus Sports Club and Pa Vann Sovann, its much-respected transgender coach

As a teenager Lorn “Leak” Sreyleak looked forward to playing football every week with friends in his home town of Kampong Chhnang. But the 15-year-old couldn’t help but envy another team that sometimes practised on an adjacent pitch.

Led by a gruff coach affectionately called “Pa Vann”, or Dad, some of the players reminded Leak of himself: although he was born biologically female, Leak had known since childhood that he was a boy.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2022/jun/27/discipline-teamwork-acceptance-why-football-is-a-lifeline-for-queer-cambodian-teens