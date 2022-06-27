Julie Bindel to sue Nottingham council after talk cancelled

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 27 June 2022

Council says it called off Bindel’s talk at library because of her views on transgender rights

Julie Bindel, the veteran feminist and lesbian activist, has said she intends to take legal action after a council cancelled a talk she was due to give.

Bindel was scheduled to speak at Aspley library in Nottingham on Saturday but the 90-minute event was cancelled the day before. She says she found out when she was already on the train and ended up speaking in the library car park.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/jun/27/julie-bindel-to-sue-nottingham-council-after-aspley-library-talk-cancelled