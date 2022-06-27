Katya Echazarreta Is The First Mexican-Born Woman To Travel To Space

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 27 June 2022 11:04 Hits: 4

Katya Echazarreta is a woman who had an extraordinary life journey. At the age of 17, she worked at a McDonald’s to support her family, and only 10 years later, she travelled to space.

Among her amazing stories is the one when she becomes the first Mexican-born woman to travel to space after she was a part of a group that was carried in Jeff Bezos’ rocket ‘Blue Origin’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Origin (@blueorigin)

Talking of the trip to space, Echazarreta said that it was an experience beyond her derams:

“I’ve been dreaming about going to space my entire life. Even just the drive to get into the rocket was emotional for all of us. I tried picturing what it would be like and I can assure you nobody can truly imagine it until they experience it. Even now, just thinking back, makes my eyes teary. As soon as I looked down at our planet, I had a single tear running down my face. That tear made me realize how important it is to care for our planet and what we have here.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Origin (@blueorigin)

Katya Echazarreta is an engineer and science communicator who was selected from more than a thousand applicants by the nonprofit organizaton called Space for Humanty. Originally from Guadalajara, Mexico, she said that traveling to space reinforced her mission to continue getting primarily women and people of color up to space and doing whatever they want to do.

“Looking down and seeing how everyone is down there, all of our past, all of our mistakes, all of our obstacles, everything — everything is there. And the only thing I could think of when I came back down was that I need people to see this. I need Latinas to see this.” – she said.

Katya is only the second Mexican to travel to space, after Rodolfo Neri Vela, who was a part of NASA’s Space Shuttle missions in 1985.

“The step we took represents a spark of hope for more than 300 million people. Our greatest wish is that this experience encourages young people and children to dream, and to dedicate themselves to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), and to build a better future for all,” – she shared on Instagram.

Source: Upworthy

The post Katya Echazarreta Is The First Mexican-Born Woman To Travel To Space appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/katya-echazarreta-is-the-first-mexican-born-woman-to-travel-to-space/