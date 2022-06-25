The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Witness tells of ‘tears and screams’ inside Norway nightclub after shooting – video

A witness has described the ‘tragic’ scene at an Oslo nightclub after two people were killed and 21 wounded on Saturday in a shooting. The shooting occurred in the London Pub, a popular gay bar and nightclub in the centre of the capital. A suspect believed to be the sole perpetrator was apprehended, police told reporters. It was not immediately clear what the motive for the attack was. ‘It’s tragic and my first thought was in relation to Orlando, my first thought was that Pride was the target so that’s frightening,’ Marcus Nybakken said, referencing the 2016 shooting at Pulse nightclub in Florida where a gunman killed 49 people

