Oslo shootings won’t stop fight against hate, says Norway’s prime minister

Jonas Gahr Støre joined mourners, church leaders and royalty at the memorial service to the victims of the attack

Fatal shootings at a gay bar in Oslo would not halt the fight against “discrimination, prejudice and hate”, Norway’s prime minister has said, as the country paid tribute to the victims of the attack in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The altar and aisles of the Norwegian capital’s cathedral were draped with rainbow flags for a special memorial service on Sunday attended by mourners, government ministers, church leaders and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

