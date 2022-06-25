The week in audio: Homo Sapiens; The LGBT Sport Podcast; Call Me Mother; Bi People; Hits Radio Pride

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 25 June 2022 16:00 Hits: 5

A round-up of the best British LGBTQ+ radio programmes and podcasts to whet your appetite before the annual London Pride march on Saturday

After two years away, Glastonbury is back back BACK and this weekend has seen the World’s Greatest Music Festival rightly splashed all over the BBC’s music stations. 6 Music moved from Broadcasting House into a backstage tent from Wednesday to Sunday, while Radio 2 devoted its Saturday night to the wonders of Paul McCartney. All entirely correct and the BBC does this big event stuff absolutely brilliantly. But June is also Pride month and I’m always surprised by how little this is acknowledged by BBC audio. You hope it’s because LGBTQ+ stories are no longer seen as “other”, though there’s still an argument for some celebration and analysis. Anyhow, the 2022 London Pride will be on 2 July. Damian Barr will be hosting Archive on 4: Fifty Years of Pride, on BBC Radio 4 that day (and for TV heads, there’s a three-part BBC Two documentary telling the British Aids story starting on Monday).

