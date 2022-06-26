Record number of LGBTQ+ candidates run for US Congress in wake of attacks

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 26 June 2022 06:00 Hits: 5

At least 101 members stood for elections in 2022 as threats of violence and suspension of rights loom for the community

The supreme court’s landmark abortion ruling immediately wiped away abortion rights for millions of Americans, but tucked away in Clarence Thomas’s concurring opinion on the case was another threat: to the rights of LGBTQ+ people across the US.

In his opinion, written to accompany the Roe v Wade decision, Thomas, part of the controlling cabal of rightwing justices, suggested that the court should “reconsider” the right to same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage, which was legalized nationwide in 2015.

