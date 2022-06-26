The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Record number of LGBTQ+ candidates run for US Congress in wake of attacks

Category: Sex Hits: 5

At least 101 members stood for elections in 2022 as threats of violence and suspension of rights loom for the community

The supreme court’s landmark abortion ruling immediately wiped away abortion rights for millions of Americans, but tucked away in Clarence Thomas’s concurring opinion on the case was another threat: to the rights of LGBTQ+ people across the US.

In his opinion, written to accompany the Roe v Wade decision, Thomas, part of the controlling cabal of rightwing justices, suggested that the court should “reconsider” the right to same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage, which was legalized nationwide in 2015.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jun/26/lgbtq-rights-candidates-congress

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version