Keighley continue to break down barriers with unique Pride event

Europe’s first openly gay owners of a professional sports club look ahead to the latest match celebrating the Pride movement

Nestled on the edge of the Pennine countryside, not too far from Bradford, Keighley is hardly the first place that springs to mind when you think of the Pride movement. But on Sunday, the small West Yorkshire town stages one of the biggest parties it has ever thrown.

A rainbow flag permanently flies outside Cougar Park these days but Ryan O’Neill remembers what life was like growing up in Keighley in the 1990s when he was coming to terms with his sexuality while supporting the town’s rugby league team. “I was totally in the closet when I used to go watch,” he says.

