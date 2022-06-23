Divisions that remain on transgender issues | Letters

Articles

Published on Thursday, 23 June 2022

Dr Eve Jeffrey on the power dynamics in any discussion of trans rights and Claire Loneragan on women’s sex-based rights

As an older trans woman who transitioned comparatively late in life, I read Luke Tryl’s article with interest (Forget toxic Twitter debates: the UK isn’t as divided on trans rights as you think, 23 June). He paints a rather rosy picture on social attitudes to transgender issues, but this is not what I have experienced.

What Tryl neglects to mention is a key element of this discourse: power. It has been depressing to witness those in a position of privilege and power – thus having the ear of the public – espouse outdated and dangerous notions about gender identity couched as “debate”. I cannot imagine any other marginalised group being treated as a pawn in a media “debate” where they have little or no voice. It is sadly common to have TV discussions about trans people without a trans person being present.

