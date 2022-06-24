Parents at Sydney Anglican school St Catherine’s reject ‘hurtful’ anti-same-sex marriage statement

Articles

Published on Friday, 24 June 2022

More than 80% of parents are opposed to requirement by conservative Sydney diocese for incoming principal to sign anti-same-sex marriage pledge

Parents at Sydney Anglican school St Catherine’s are preparing for a fight after publicly rejecting a new requirement for incoming principals to sign a statement that marriage is between a man and a woman, with some same-sex parents saying the statement is deeply hurtful.

St Catherine’s principal is leaving and her successor – to be appointed by a council dominated by representatives of the anti-same-sex marriage Anglican church diocese of Sydney – will be the first principal required to sign the relatively new rule in place for diocese-run schools.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/jun/24/parents-at-sydney-anglican-school-st-catherines-reject-hurtful-anti-same-sex-marriage-statement