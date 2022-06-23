The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

I’ll sit this Pride out, thanks | Serena Daniari

Anti-trans violence and laws make me feel like there is nothing to celebrate this year. I’m tired of pretending that there is

It was a scorching June day in New York City, meaning the time had finally come for me to break out my new tank and hot pink denim cutoffs. What better way to celebrate the start of Pride month than with a pop of color, I thought? As I walked past Pride displays in store windows, minding my own transsexual business, an older man abruptly stepped in front of me, began yelling transphobic slurs, and spit in my direction.

Usually, this would have left me trembling, tearful and angry. But I was numb – my run-ins with transphobic people have become so commonplace in the last year that this was almost expected.

