Royal Mail marks 50 years of UK Pride with colourful set of stamps

Published on Thursday, 23 June 2022

March in London on 1 July 1972 was first with the name ‘Gay Pride’, inspired by events in US

On 1 July 1972 a crowd of people gathered in London’s Trafalgar Square and marched to Hyde Park chanting “Gay is fun! Gay is proud! Gay is beautiful!”.

It was not the first march for LGBTQ+ rights in the UK, as similar protests had taken place in Highbury Fields, Islington, in 1970 and Trafalgar Square in 1971. But it was the first rally in the UK with the name “Gay Pride”, inspired by Pride events in the US.

