Remembering the 1981 day London’s Gay Pride relocated to Huddersfield

In 1981 Pride decamped to West Yorkshire to confront police repression. Artists behind a new show recall day of reinvention

“There was a rumour going round that there was a march and everyone just literally went up town to look and stare,” remembers the artist Ajamu X – and he was one of them.

It’s fair to say that neither Ajamu, then 17 and not yet out, nor Huddersfield itself had ever seen anything like it: up to 2,000 gay rights campaigners on a full-scale Pride march through the town centre, holding hands, kissing, larking about and singing chants like: “Two, four, six, eight … is that copper really straight?”

