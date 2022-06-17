The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Crowdfunder launched for UK’s first community-run LGBTQI+ venue

Category: Sex Hits: 2

Proposed bar is ‘fightback’ against number of queer venues lost to property development

Queer campaigners have launched a £100,000 fundraising drive to open the UK’s first community-run LGBTQI+ bar after a property developer stalled on its promise to fund a venue in the wake of the closure of the famous Joiners Arms.

The Friends of the Joiners Arms campaign group launched a crowdfunding initiative on Friday, selling shares in the proposed new bar and community venue for as little as £25 in a “fightback” against the number of queer venues lost to property development.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/jun/17/crowdfunder-launched-for-uk-first-community-run-lgbtqi-venue

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version