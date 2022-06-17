Crowdfunder launched for UK’s first community-run LGBTQI+ venue

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 17 June 2022

Proposed bar is ‘fightback’ against number of queer venues lost to property development

Queer campaigners have launched a £100,000 fundraising drive to open the UK’s first community-run LGBTQI+ bar after a property developer stalled on its promise to fund a venue in the wake of the closure of the famous Joiners Arms.

The Friends of the Joiners Arms campaign group launched a crowdfunding initiative on Friday, selling shares in the proposed new bar and community venue for as little as £25 in a “fightback” against the number of queer venues lost to property development.

