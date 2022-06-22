Get up, walk the dog – my life is mundane, but because I’m gay Texas Republicans think I’m abnormal | Arwa Mahdawi

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 06:00 Hits: 6

The state party has unveiled a truly frightening official platform that rejects the result of the 2020 election, seeks to make racial discrimination legal and demonises LGBTQ+ people

This morning, I woke up earlier than I wanted to, fed the baby, walked the dog, chatted with my wife and procrastinated over some work. Yawningly mundane, right?

Wrong. According to the Texas Republican party, my same-sex marriage is an “abnormal lifestyle choice”. What’s more, “abnormal” people like me should not have any “special legal entitlements” related to being LGBTQ+. That position is spelled out in section 143 of a far-right platform officially adopted at the Texas Republican party’s recent convention in Houston.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jun/22/get-up-walk-the-dog-my-life-is-mundane-but-because-im-gay-texas-republicans-think-im-abnormal