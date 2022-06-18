The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Anti-LGBTQ+ attacks by US extremist groups surge as right spews vitriol

Anti-trans politics spurred by lawmakers and far-right news outlets has renewed fears over community’s safety

In Idaho, police recently found 31 members of a white supremacist group packed into the back of a U-Haul truck, apparently on their way to an LGBTQ+ pride event in the town of Coeur d’Alene.

Further west, a crew of Proud Boys interrupted a drag queen event in California, intimidating parents and children and screaming transphobic and homophobic insults. In Texas, a state plagued by anti-trans politics, a group of rightwingers screamed abuse and threatened attendees at an adults-only drag brunch.

