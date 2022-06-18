Same-sex cartoon kiss shock?! Rightwing outrage is light years from real world | Arwa Mahdawi

Articles

Lesbian lip-locking in Pixar’s Lightyear has produced a spate of pearls-clutching but it’s one of the least weird clinches in the Disney canon

Hide your kids! Hide your wife! I regret to inform you all that there is a dangerous new Disney-Pixar movie out that is intent on destroying your children’s innocence, turning your wife gay, and accelerating the already-rapid state of moral collapse in western civilization. Which is a lot for one 100-minute movie to do, I know, but the Pixar people are pretty crafty.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs: man stumbles into a forest, finds an apparently dead woman and kisses her on the lips.

Sleeping Beauty: man finds woman fast asleep in bed and kisses her on the lips.

The Little Mermaid: human man kisses a fish-woman while a lobster with a Jamaican accent and a bunch of fish sing “kiss the girl”.

Beauty and the Beast: woman kisses man who is also sometimes a beast.

Princess and the Frog: woman kisses a frog, albeit not very willingly.

Lady and the Tramp: two dogs sharing spaghetti also share a smooch.

