Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 16:22 Hits: 3

Lana Leonard

A queer neighbor says Dinsmoor shouted that “It used to be legal to kill gay people” at her. And then it got worse.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/06/washington-state-man-arrested-threatening-mass-slaughter-lgbtq-people/