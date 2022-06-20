The people making a difference: meet the founder of the UK’s first Trans Pride

Articles

Published on Monday, 20 June 2022

Sarah Savage found her home in Trans Pride – and also created a family for hundreds. Now it’s her turn to be treated

The night before the first-ever Trans Pride Brighton in 2013, Sarah Savage was so nervous she couldn’t sleep. What if nobody turned up? What if the weather was awful? What if the performers flaked?

She needn’t have worried: 27 July dawned bright and clear, and hundreds of trans, non-binary, intersex people and their allies filled the streets of Brighton for the UK’s first ever Trans Pride. It kicked off an ongoing series that, for Savage, a 40-year-old author and co-founder of Trans Pride Brighton, feels is not just an event but a homecoming.

