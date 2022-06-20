Leinster’s Nick McCarthy comes out as gay and thanks club for their support

Articles

Scrum-half: telling teammates was ‘weight off my shoulders’

Johnny Sexton: ‘Nick is a role model, we couldn’t be prouder’

The Leinster scrum-half Nick McCarthy has come out as gay, and thanked coaches Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster for their “unbelievable” support. McCarthy added that he had previously thought about quitting professional rugby union because of his sexuality.

McCarthy, who shared the news publicly on Monday having already come out to Cullen, Lancaster and his teammates earlier this year, said his experience has been “entirely positive”. The 27-year-old added that he had taken strength from the stories of footballer Josh Cavallo and American footballer Carl Nassib, in addition to his bisexual teammate Jack Dunne.

