Allison Bailey case is a microcosm of the wider debate about transgender rights

Barrister’s unlawful discrimination case sees levels of engagement rare for an employment tribunal

With its own dedicated (unofficial) Twitter account and people following proceedings daily live via video, the unlawful discrimination case brought by barrister Allison Bailey against her chambers Garden Court and Stonewall has seen levels of engagement rare for an employment tribunal.

The reason is that the case, due to hear closing arguments on Monday, is a microcosm of the wider debate about transgender rights.

