Category: Sex Published on Monday, 20 June 2022

Hairstyles and not drinking among reasons most minority ethnic respondents believe they have been treated in a prejudiced way

Large majorities of black and Asian workers believe they have been overlooked for employment opportunities, including promotion, because of their identity, according to research, with some citing their hairstyles and not drinking alcohol as key factors.

Seventy-one per cent of employees from a black background reported feeling overlooked for opportunities owing to their identity; 66% from Asian backgrounds and 65% of those who identified as LGBTQ+ also had the same experience.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jun/20/black-and-asian-uk-workers-say-they-are-held-back-at-work-by-bias-survey-finds