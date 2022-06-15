The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘Landmark’ anthology 100 Queer Poems published for Pride month

Collection edited by Andrew McMillan and Mary Jean Chan ‘questions and redefines’ the meaning of its title

• Read a selection of the poems below

This Pride month, a new anthology featuring the work of queer poets such as Langston Hughes, Ocean Vuong and Kae Tempest is “questioning and redefining what we mean by a ‘queer’ poem”.

100 Queer Poems, edited by Andrew McMillan and Mary Jean Chan, features work from 20th-century poets as well as contemporary LGBTQ+ voices. It’s a “landmark” anthology, said one of the contributing poets, Kit Fan, because there hasn’t been a collection of this kind “for probably two or three decades”. McMillan has described the book as “an update” to the Penguin Book of Homosexual Verse, the last major anthology of queer poems, published in 1986.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/books/2022/jun/15/landmark-anthology-100-queer-poems-published-for-pride-month

