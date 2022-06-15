The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Saudi authorities seize rainbow toys in crackdown on homosexuality

Pencil cases, skirts and hats among items targeted for ‘contradicting Islamic faith and public morals’

Saudi officials have been seizing rainbow-coloured toys and clothing from shops in the capital as part of a crackdown on homosexuality, state media has reported.

The kingdom opened to tourism in 2019 but, like other Gulf countries, it is frequently criticised for its human rights record, including its outlawing of homosexuality, a potential capital offence.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jun/15/saudi-authorities-seize-rainbow-toys-crackdown-homosexuality

