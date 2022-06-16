The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Tom Hanks says he couldn’t play gay role today ‘and rightly so’

Category: Sex Hits: 0

The actor has said that neither Philadelphia nor Forrest Gump, for which he won Oscars in the 90s, would be made in a ‘modern realm of authenticity’

Tom Hanks has said that as a straight man he could not now make Philadelphia, in which he played a gay man who is dying of Aids.

Speaking to the New York Times magazine to promote the new Elvis Presley biopic, Hanks called both Philadelphia – for which he won an Oscar in 1993 – and Forrest Gump – for which he repeated the trick a year later – as “timely movies, at the time, that you might not be able to make now”.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/film/2022/jun/16/tom-hanks-says-couldnt-play-gay-role-today-philadelphia

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version