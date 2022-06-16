Tom Hanks says he couldn’t play gay role today ‘and rightly so’

Articles

Thursday, 16 June 2022

The actor has said that neither Philadelphia nor Forrest Gump, for which he won Oscars in the 90s, would be made in a ‘modern realm of authenticity’

Tom Hanks has said that as a straight man he could not now make Philadelphia, in which he played a gay man who is dying of Aids.

Speaking to the New York Times magazine to promote the new Elvis Presley biopic, Hanks called both Philadelphia – for which he won an Oscar in 1993 – and Forrest Gump – for which he repeated the trick a year later – as “timely movies, at the time, that you might not be able to make now”.

