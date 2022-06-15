The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biden signs executive order to curb anti-trans laws and conversion therapy

The move expands gender-affirming care and urges federal departments to counter anti-LGBTQ+ bills passed by states

Joe Biden has signed an executive order aimed at curbing discrimination against transgender youth and drying up federal funding for the controversial practice of “conversion therapy”.

Biden’s executive order, which comes during Pride month, asks the federal health and education departments to expand access to gender-affirming medical care and find new ways to counter a flurry of bills passed in US states by conservative lawmakers this year that ban these treatments for transgender youth.

