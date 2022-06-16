'You are loved': Joe Biden signs executive order to fight anti-LGBTQ+ state bills – video

Articles

US president Joe Biden signed an executive order aimed at curbing discrimination against transgender youth and drying up federal funding for the controversial practice of 'conversion therapy'. 'My message to all the young people: Just be you. You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You do belong. And I want you to know that, as your president, all of us on the stage have your back. We have your back,' Biden said before he signed the executive order

