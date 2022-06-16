Forget toxic Twitter debates: the UK isn’t as divided on trans rights as you think | Luke Tryl

Articles

Rows about gender identity are increasingly acrimonious, but our report shows people are compassionate and respectful

Luke Tryl is the UK director of More in Common

For a country famed for its modesty and reserve, the UK does seem to have found itself having an awful lot of conversations about genitalia before breakfast. I’m talking, of course, about the latest “gotcha” trend of posing questions to senior politicians about whether or not women can have penises, in what has become an increasingly acrimonious row about trans rights.

Couple that with the nightly social media pile-ons directed at anyone who dares to offer a nuanced position on gender identity, and it’s no wonder that when I told people that my organisation, More in Common, was writing a report about public attitudes on the topic, the most common response was that we were “very brave”.

