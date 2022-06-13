Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 16:33 Hits: 3

Young Women’s Trust 2022 annual survey reports on the financial and employment experiences of young women and the impact these have on their lives. They heard from 4075 young women, young trans women and young non-binary people, plus 1040 young men about their finances experience of work feelings about the current government aspirations for the future …

Continue reading "Young Women’s Trust report: Just getting by, Young Women’s Trust annual survey "

The post Young Women’s Trust report: Just getting by, Young Women’s Trust annual survey appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/young-womens-trust-report-just-getting-by-young-womens-trust-annual-survey/