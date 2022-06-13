The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Young Women’s Trust report: Just getting by, Young Women’s Trust annual survey 

Young Women’s Trust 2022 annual survey reports on the financial and employment experiences of young women and the impact these have on their lives.   They heard from 4075 young women, young trans women and young non-binary people, plus 1040 young men about their finances experience of work feelings about the current government aspirations for the future …

