Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 14:19 Hits: 0

Students graduating from Seattle Pacific University staged protests to fight against anti-gay policies embedded in the facility. During their graduation they handed the university president Pride flags after the board voted to keep a policy to prohibit same-sex relationships

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/video/2022/jun/14/graduating-us-students-hand-university-head-pride-flags-protest-anti-gay-policies-video