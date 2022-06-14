‘The kids clapped me, the whole school’: Yorkshire head on telling pupils he’s gay

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 15:10 Hits: 0

Colin Scott of Risedale secondary in Catterick Garrison announces news at an assembly to mark Pride month

His pupils probably still think of him as a bit of “a git”, but the spontaneous applause that headteacher Colin Scott received after he came out as gay at the school assembly brought tears to his eyes.

The assembly at Risedale school, a state secondary in Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire, had been organised to mark Pride month, with speakers including Lt Col Jim Turner, the commander of Catterick Garrison army base, who is gay, and Hanna Johnson, North Yorkshire police’s LGBTQ+ representative.

