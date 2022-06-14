The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

‘The kids clapped me, the whole school’: Yorkshire head on telling pupils he’s gay

Category: Sex Hits: 0

Colin Scott of Risedale secondary in Catterick Garrison announces news at an assembly to mark Pride month

His pupils probably still think of him as a bit of “a git”, but the spontaneous applause that headteacher Colin Scott received after he came out as gay at the school assembly brought tears to his eyes.

The assembly at Risedale school, a state secondary in Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire, had been organised to mark Pride month, with speakers including Lt Col Jim Turner, the commander of Catterick Garrison army base, who is gay, and Hanna Johnson, North Yorkshire police’s LGBTQ+ representative.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/education/2022/jun/14/the-kids-clapped-me-the-whole-school-yorkshire-head-on-telling-pupils-hes-gay

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version