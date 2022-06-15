Lightyear’s anti-gay critics can buzz off, says Chris Evans

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 15 June 2022

‘The real truth is those people are idiots’ says new voice of beloved Toy Story character as movie is kept off screens in 14 countries

The actor Chris Evans, who voices the main character in the new Pixar animated movie Lightyear, has applauded its depiction of a gay couple, saying those who react negatively should be disregarded.

“The real truth is those people are idiots,” Evans said. “Every time there’s been social advancement as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that’s what makes us good.”

