Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 18:00 Hits: 0

Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

“I don’t think people would accept the inauthenticity of a straight guy playing a gay guy.”

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/06/tom-hanks-explains-wouldnt-play-gay-role-played-philadelphia-today/