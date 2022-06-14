The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Women Share The Things They Would Do If All Men Had a 9pm Curfew

Even though we’ve come a long way towards equality, we still live in a patriarchal world. In many places around the world, women still can’t even walk at night without being afraid.

A recent poll conducted by YouGov found that 86 percent of women aged between 18 and 24 have found themself in bad situations.

It’s simple – women don’t feel safe going out at night alone, and it’s time to change that.
Although some people still accuse women of dressing a certain way or acting a certain way, we all know who is to blame – men. That’s why Danielle Muscato, the host of the #Resist Podcast, asked women what would they do if men had a curfew.

Hundreds of women responded to the tweet, and the replies were both eye-opening and heartbreaking. Most women asked for simple things, like being able to walk at night without fear, being able to go with their headphones on while not having to hold their keys between their fingers, etc.

Check out some of the responses below, and feel free to share what would you do if all men had a 9pm curfew?

Source: Upworthy

