The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

The students staging a sit-in for LGBTQ+ rights at a Christian university

Category: Sex Hits: 3

At Seattle Pacific University, students have spent weeks fighting anti-gay policies common among Christian schools

Sitting among rainbow flags and handmade signs declaring such things as “God made me gay” outside the Seattle Pacific University president’s office last week, Jo Scanlan described a moment from a psychobiology of women course at the private Christian university.

The professor had explained that sex and gender were not the same, said Scanlan, 32, an alum.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jun/14/lgbtq-christian-universities-student-protest-seattle-pacific

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version