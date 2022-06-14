The students staging a sit-in for LGBTQ+ rights at a Christian university

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022

At Seattle Pacific University, students have spent weeks fighting anti-gay policies common among Christian schools

Sitting among rainbow flags and handmade signs declaring such things as “God made me gay” outside the Seattle Pacific University president’s office last week, Jo Scanlan described a moment from a psychobiology of women course at the private Christian university.

The professor had explained that sex and gender were not the same, said Scanlan, 32, an alum.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jun/14/lgbtq-christian-universities-student-protest-seattle-pacific