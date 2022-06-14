The students staging a sit-in for LGBTQ+ rights at a Christian university

Category: Sex Hits: 3
At Seattle Pacific University, students have spent weeks fighting anti-gay policies common among Christian schools
Sitting among rainbow flags and handmade signs declaring such things as “God made me gay” outside the Seattle Pacific University president’s office last week, Jo Scanlan described a moment from a psychobiology of women course at the private Christian university.
The professor had explained that sex and gender were not the same, said Scanlan, 32, an alum.Continue reading...
Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jun/14/lgbtq-christian-universities-student-protest-seattle-pacific