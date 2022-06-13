How we met: ‘I noticed she was transgender, and remember thinking she seemed sweet and shy’

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 10:00 Hits: 0

Raya, 56, and Kate, 46, met in 2015 at a roller derby match. They now live together in Melbourne with Kate’s children

In 2015, Raya had sworn off relationships. “I was in a kind of self-imposed celibacy,” she says. “I’m a cisgender lesbian, but I’d made too many mistakes in love because I hadn’t come to terms with my sexuality.”

Towards the end of summer, she was invited to watch a women’s roller derby match in Melbourne, Australia, where she lives. “I’d never had any interest in it before, but I’d been told it was a very LGBTQ-inclusive sport, so I thought I’d check it out.” As she walked in, she spotted a woman on the door. “I noticed she was transgender,” says Raya. “And I remember thinking she seemed sweet and shy.”

