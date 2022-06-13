Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 10:01 Hits: 0

Email sent to all reporters states ‘our newsroom has become the story’ but editor Bevan Shields insists ‘we are a great masthead’

Anger about the Sydney Morning Herald’s reporting of Rebel Wilson’s new relationship has boiled over into the newsroom, with an anonymous staffer sending an email to colleagues claiming the paper’s reputation was being “trashed”.

“Here we are again – our newsroom has become the story,” the email sent on Monday afternoon stated. It referenced a February controversy when the editor, Bevan Shields, wrongly insisted a train network shutdown ordered by the state government was a strike.

Sign up to receive an email with the top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/film/2022/jun/13/our-reputation-is-trashed-anonymous-staffer-criticises-smh-management-over-rebel-wilson-coverage