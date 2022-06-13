The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Columnist apologises after being accused of trying to out Rebel Wilson

Andrew Hornery, gossip columnist for Sydney Morning Herald, says he regrets how he handled the story

An Australian newspaper columnist has apologised after being accused of trying to out the actor Rebel Wilson.

Andrew Hornery, who writes a gossip column for the Sydney Morning Herald, said he regretted how he handled the story, which has been characterised as an attempt to expose the sexuality of the Pitch Perfect star.

