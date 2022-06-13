A journalist trying to out Rebel Wilson was like something from the sordid 80s. Thankfully, the world has changed | Zoe Williams

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 16:10 Hits: 1

Teenagers today just shrug their shoulders at the idea an actor’s sexuality is news. They would be more shocked if a vegan was caught eating a bacon sandwich

I’ve been banned from writing about my kids, so you just have to imagine that this column features two random teenagers. It doesn’t really matter who they are – they are merely standing in for their generation as we have a conversation about Rebel Wilson.

The 42-year-old actor put up an Instagram post on Friday: in it, she and the fashion designer Ramona Agruma were smiling, in love, and both with the most perfect eyebrows. It was captioned: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.” It was simple, gorgeous and heartfelt; 1.7 million people liked it.

Zoe Williams is a Guardian columnist

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jun/13/a-journalist-trying-to-out-rebel-wilson-was-like-something-from-the-sordid-80s-thankfully-the-world-has-changed