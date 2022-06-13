Group of men storm Drag Queen Story Hour in California in possible hate crime

Articles

Five men believed to be affiliated with the far-right Proud Boys disrupted the event for children, shouting anti-LGBTQ+ slurs

Authorities in the San Francisco Bay area are investigating a possible hate crime after a group of men stormed into a library where a drag queen was hosting a children’s reading event, and allegedly shouted homophobic and anti-LGBTQ+ slurs.

Panda Dulce was hosting a Drag Queen Story Hour at the San Lorenzo library on Saturday in celebration of pride month when a group of five men disrupted the event, shouting “tranny” and “pedophile”. The men “attempted to escalate to violence”, Dulce said, and “totally freaked out all of the kids”.

