Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 19:00 Hits: 1

"They recorded me on their phones, yelled, called me a 'tr***y,' a 'pedophile,' and an 'it,' and totally freaked out all of the kids. They got right in our faces. they jeered. They attempted to escalate to violence."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/06/proud-boys-terrify-children-hate-crime-attack-drag-queen-story-hour/