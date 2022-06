Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 20:00 Hits: 6

U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens

Michele Fiore said that "transgendering" can cause school shootings. She's marched in Pride and her mom is a lesbian. What's going on?

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/06/gop-candidate-michele-fiore-doesnt-hate-lgbtq-community-just-hates/