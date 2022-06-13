Rebel Wilson: Sydney Morning Herald removes column and apologises over reporting of actor’s new relationship

Category: Sex Hits: 5
SMH columnist admits mistakes after complaining about being gazumped on story about Wilson’s new girlfriend Ramona Agruma
The Sydney Morning Herald has removed a column about Australian actor Rebel Wilson’s new relationship and columnist Andrew Hornery has apologised, admitting he made mistakes in his approach to the reporting.
After complaining on Saturday about being “gazumped” by Wilson revealing Ramona Agruma was her new partner, Hornery wrote a new column on Monday apologising for his reaction and saying he would take a different approach in future. Saturday’s column has been removed and replaced with the new one.Continue reading...
