Kristen Stewart’s gay ghost hunt is the spookiest of Pride tie-ins | Rebecca Nicholson

Published on Saturday, 11 June 2022

Actress promises a paranormal romp in a queer space, whatever that might mean

Happy Pride month to all who observe it, particularly the massive construction corporation building several housing estates at the end of my road, which has proudly displayed the rainbow flag outside its showroom and from which I assume LGBTQ+ applications for mortgages will be fast-tracked and discounted. Thanks, guys!

This is the month of rainbow packaging on your favourite products, gay-friendly for June only, though it should let us know whether the NHS gets to keep the rainbow as a thank you for all of its hard work during Covid, or whether the rainbow will return to its rightful place on a lettuce, guacamole, bacon and tomato sandwich. The first brick was thrown at Stonewall so that guacamole could stand for “gay”.

